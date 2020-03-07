Will MS Dhoni Don The Indian Jersey Once Again? MSK Prasad Makes A Huge Statement

MS Dhoni will be back in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway from March 29. The last time he was seen in Indian colours was during that heartbreaking World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester in July last year. Meanwhile, chief selector MSK Prasad has made a big statement on the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

'MS is clear about his future': MSK Prasad

During a recent interview, MSK Prasad said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is clear about his future which he had expressed to him as well as the team management. Meanwhile, Prasad refused to disclose details as it was a confidential matter. He then mentioned that the discussion that happened and whatever was shared between the former Indian skipper with the selection committee and the team management remains there as it is an unwritten code.

MS Dhoni hits five consecutive maximums

Dhoni meant business when he was all padded up and was seen striking the ball with great force while he was inside the nets. What stood out during his net session was that he hit five straight sixes as his Indian team-mates, who were also a part of Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla looked on. Even though a couple of shots did not come off from the middle of the bat but, there was enough power in them to clear the distance.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

