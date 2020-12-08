Will Pucovski Hit On Helmet By Kartik Tyagi Snorter, Australian Opener Retires Hurt

Victorian batsman Will Pucovski was hit on the head by Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi during the final day of the 1st practice match between Australia A and India A. It all happened during the 13th over of Australia A's second innings when Tyagi came steaming in and bowled a quick bouncer which hit Puckovski on the helmet.

Will Pucovski retired hurt after taking a blow on the head off Kartik Tyagi's bowling

The right-hander seemed to have received a massive blow on the head as he immediately went to the ground and struggled to get back up on his feet. Puckovski who had to retire hurt due to the severe blow was replaced by Australia A skipper Travis Head at the crease. It will be interesting to see how serious the Puckovski injury is as he is an important part of the Australia squad for India Tests.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

The Victorian opener has been in sensational form of late. Pucovski is currently the leading runscorer with 495 runs in just three outings at an astonishing average of 247.50. The youngster has played two matches less than most of his counterparts who are trying to catch up to his tally on the leaderboard. Puckovski's three knocks have been 255 not out against South Australia in Adelaide followed by 202 and 38 against Western Australia at the same venue.

Courtesy of his brilliant performances, Puckovski earned his maiden call up and was drafted into the Australia squad for India Tests. He was also leading the race to be David Warner's opening partner for the upcoming Test series ahead of Joe Burns who averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings. Moreover, his average at the Adelaide Oval has been phenomenal and with Australia and India set to play the first Test at the venue, Puckovski's absence could indeed be a huge blow to the Aussies.

Meanwhile, the Australia A vs India result ended in a draw. The second practice match between Australia A and India A will be played from December 11-13 in Sydney. The Australia A vs India result of the second practice match will be extremely crucial for both sides ahead of the much-anticipated four-match series.

The two cricketing giants will be squaring off with each other in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, December 8. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The live-action of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

