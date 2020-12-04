India Vs Australia 2020 Live Streaming Sees Betting Ads, Broadcasters To Face Wrath?

During the India vs Australia live stream of the recently concluded three-match ODI series, two online sports betting companies ran advertisements on-air, which allowed Indian users to place bets online using the Indian banking system. Notably, online sports betting is banned in all Indian states and union territories except Sikkim.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar stumped by a fan when asked about Virat Kohli's unusual batting record

BCCI under scanner for showing online sports betting companies ads during India vs Australia live streaming

According to the guidelines by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), advertisements can not propagate the use of products that are banned under the law. According to a report by The Indian Express, the ads of Malta-registered Betway and Philippines-based Dafabet were streamed during the ODI series on SonyLiv which is the digital arm of the Sony Pictures Network.

On being contacted about the same by The Indian Express, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the board had no knowledge about it. Dhumal further said that it is not the BCCI who has telecast rights and control over Australia versus Indian series. He clarified that it is Cricket Australia who has the rights. Dhumal also said that according to the rule, the BCCI can only do anything if they are hosting any international game or it falls under their jurisdiction.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: VVS Laxman & Gautam Gambhir hail Kohli's 'phenomenal' milestone in international cricket

As per legal experts, placing a bet online from India would be a violation of the country’s gambling and foreign exchange laws. Sport and gaming lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who was the secretary to the Justice Mudgal-led IPL match-fixing probe committee, said that if a bet is placed online or offline in a gambling house and transactions are entered into, then besides being a violation of the gambling acts, the international transaction would violate the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transaction) Rules.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream, pitch report, and Canberra weather forecast

Meanwhile, Australia ended up winning the three-match ODI series 2-1 after comprehensively defeating India in the first two matches. However, the Men in Blue managed to win the final ODI by 13 runs and thus avoided in what could have been a humiliating whitewash Down Under. The two cricketing giants will now compete in a three-match T20I series followed by a four-match Test series.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Rahul Smashes His 12th T20I 50; Samson Goes

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.