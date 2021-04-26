Will Shahrukh Khan Play Tonight Vs KKR? PBKS Look To Up Batting Ante Against Reeling KKR

The Punjab Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday. The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for the two participating teams as they look to claim two valuable points from the crucial encounter. The Punjab Kings registered a thumping 9-wicket win against Mumbai Indians and it is unlikely that the KL Rahul-led side will tinker their winning combination. Will Shahrukh Khan play tonight against KKR? Let's take a look at all the possibilities.

Will Shahrukh Khan play tonight versus KKR?

The Punjab Kings are currently placed at the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table. The franchise has two victories to its name from five matches. They have a significant chance of entering the top four by winning their upcoming fixture against the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side.

Shahrukh Khan has emerged to be a promising prospect for the PBKS side this season and the youngster has impressed fans with his lion-hearted performances with the bat. The batter's presence adds depth to the team's batting order and he is expected to play a major role for the franchise. The dynamic cricketer has featured in all the five matches played by PBKS this year and he is likely to retain his place against KKR as well.

KKR have visibly struggled to perform consistently in this edition of the cash-rich league. The Eoin Morgan-led side has now faced four successive losses in the T20 competition and it becomes important for the team to win their clash against PBKS in order to bounce back. KL Rahul & co. on the other hand will look to make the most of the momentum they are carrying into the fixture and they appear favourites to pocket the contest.

Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 stats and salary

The Punjab Kings acquired the services of the talented youngster in the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai earlier this year. The franchise won the Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 bid for INR 5.25 crore. The right-hander has scored 90 runs so far in IPL 2021 from five matches. The player has a magnificent strike rate of 145.2 in the tournament.

