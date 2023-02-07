'Will You Keep Some Hunger For...': R Sridhar Reveals Epic Episode Between Shastri & Shami

India’s former fielding coach R Sridhar has made several notable revelations about the Indian cricket team in his newly-released book, 'Coaching Beyond: My Days with the Indian Cricket Team'. The former coach is now making headlines for revealing details about an interesting episode between former head coach Ravi Shastri and speedster Mohammed Shami. The incident took place during the second Test match against South Africa in 2018 when Shastri made a remark at Shami for eating rice and mutton curry.

India traveled to South Africa for a three-match Test series in 2018 and was down by 2-0 in the series after losing the first two games. "We lost Cape Town. We couldn't chase down 208 which was ridiculous. Then we lost Centurion, another match we should have won and where we could have been 2-0 up or at worse 1-1. We had already surrendered the series when we went to Johannesburg," Sridhar wrote.

"Shami didn't turn up in the first innings"

In the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium, India was bowled out for 187 runs in the first innings, before bowling out the hosts on 194 runs in the second. Shami returned with figures of 1/46 in 12 overs in the first innings. In the third innings, India scored 247 runs and set a target of 241 runs for the Proteas men.

"We did the unthinkable by choosing to bat because we felt the conditions would only get worse for batting as the game went on. Shami didn't turn up in the first innings - he went for 46 runs from 12 overs, and on the fourth day, he was again reasonably inconspicuous till tea, by which time South Africa appeared on course for victory. Needing 241, they had reached 136/3 when the lads trooped in for tea break," the former India fielding coach added.

Ravi Shastri's comments triggered Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul

Sridhar then revealed the conversation between Ravi Shastri and Shami at the tea break on Day 4. "Shami looked disinterested as he came back in, and as he did for lunch, when he had piled up his plate with rice and mutton curry. During the first interval, Ravi lashed out at Shami after taking a glance at the bowler's plate. "Bloody hell, will you satiate your hunger here itself or will you save some of it for wickets too?" he said.

As per Sridhar, replying to the coach, Shami said, “Haan, haan, yahan bhi kha lunga, udhar bhi kha lunga (Yes, yes, I will ear here and I will eat there too)". The speedster went on to grab a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of the match as the home side was bowled out on 177 runs. India won the final Test of the series, as the series concluded 2-1 in South Africa’s favor.