Mohammed Shami Gives Epic Response When Asked If 'India Were On Right Track' For WC 2023

India have been performing well in bilaterals before as well but have been failing to win ICC trophies for a long time. When a question was asked to Mohammed Shami on Team India's chances to win the ODI World Cup he was not so happy with the question. He said, "See, I don't think people have doubt over the Indian team. We have been giving good results in the past 4-6 years. If we still have any doubts, we have a lot of time left for the World Cup. We have many series for match practice. We have more time to get to know players. We have time so it's better to take it match-to-match".

Mohammed also has been one of the top performers for Team India with the ball from a long. Shami has led the attack well in absence of Bumrah and he might also lead the attack in the World Cup.

World Cup 2023 to take place in India

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in India and the Indian fans are very eager to watch their favourite cricketing stars play. The focus will be on Team India as they are the host yet again after 12 years before they hosted the world cup back in 2011 jointly with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India had won the world cup that year defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Team India are firm favourites to win this big ICC event but they haven't been at their best from the last few months as their performance at the 2022 Asia Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup were also disappointing. The Rohit Sharma led Indian team is currently facing New Zealand in a three match home series. India have already grabbed the series with their consecutive wins in the first two ODI's.

The first ODI played in Raipur saw a dominant Indian batting performance where Indian opener Shubman Gill scored a record breaking 208 and became the youngest batsman to enter the 200 club. Shubman also became the fastest to reach 1000 ODI runs. Shubman also left Virat Kohli behind and became the youngest batsman to hit 3 ODI hundreds. India set a gigantic 350 run target for New Zealand which they tried to achieve but remained short by 12 runs.

The second ODI saw a ruthless Indian bowling performance where the host rattled New Zealand batting. At one point New Zealand were reduced to 15/5 but at the end they got bundled out for 108. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Shami were the first to strike. Shami and Siraj picked up 4 wickets among themselves with the other bowlers also equally contributing.

The Indian batters also didn't find any difficulty to chase the target and won the second match in Raipur by 8 wickets.