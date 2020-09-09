Yuvraj Singh Comes Out Of Retirement, Writes To BCCI About Decision; Read Details

It has been learned that Yuvraj Singh is thinking of coming out of retirement. However, Yuvi will not be donning the Indian jersey again nor will he play Ranji Trophy either but will come back to play only T20 matches for Punjab if everything goes right as per reports.

Yuvraj Singh willcome out of retirement

As per PTI reports, the southpaw did not wish to make a comeback as he reckoned that he is done with domestic cricket though he wants to continue playing in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if he gets permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). At the same time, the veteran all-rounder also mentioned that he could not ignore Mr. Bali’s request either ( Puneet Bali, the secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup then added that the motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Furthermore, the elegant middle-order batsman also added that even though he and his former Indian team-mate veteran offie Harbhajan Singh have won tournaments but they have not done it together for Punjab and that was a big factor in his final call according to Yuvi.

PTI reported that World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits.

The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

PCA secretary Puneet Bali was the first person to approach the 38-year-old Yuvraj with an offer to come out of retirement for the benefit of Punjab cricket. He has agreed to resume for the state at least in the T20 format.

When Yuvi announced his shocking retirement

The southpaw had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again. The ex-middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interest in buying him for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event.

READ: Yuvraj Singh Has A Special Birthday Wish For Youngster Shubman Gill As He Turns 21

(With inputs from PTI)