Yuvraj Singh Has A Special Birthday Wish For Youngster Shubman Gill As He Turns 21

Yuvraj Singh came forward to wish one of his good friends and the 'Next Big Thing' of Indian Cricket Shubman Gill who turned 21 on Tuesday. Gill became a household name after his heroics in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 that was played in New Zealand where the Boys In Blue won their record fourth U-19 World Cup.

'One of the hardest workers': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to social media, Yuvi had posted a throwback picture of him and Shubman enjoying a birthday bash and then went on to caption it as 'To one of the hardest workers on the park and the gang leader of the thugs of Punjab' who hits it hard and straight out of the ground'. The southpaw concluded by wishing the youngster luck for the upcoming edition of the IPL by urging him to stay focused and do well.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2020

The Punjab cricketer has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The promising batsman will be representing the Kolkata franchise for a third consecutive season. KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interest in buying him for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The KKR players have already reached the Gulf for participating in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik on the other hand will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

