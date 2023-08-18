With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 less than two months away, the guessing game has begun regarding which team has the best chance. India will host the tournament, scheduled to begin on October 5, 2023. Thus, Team India will enter the tournament with a home advantage. So, will it be another world cup when the host will lift the trophy? while nothing could be said about it at this juncture but former South African cricketer AB de Villiers certainly feels that way.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2023

Team India will play its first match on October 8 against Australia

The final will take place on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ab de Villiers predicts India to win ICC ODI WC 2023

Ahead of the start of the World Cup, Ab de Villiers has made a jaw-dropping prediction about the ICC ODI WC 2023. According to De Villiers, Team India will emerge as World Champions for the third time. De Villiers' prophecy comes at a time when Team India isn't having an ideal run of play. However, he has justified his answer with proper reasoning.

During a youtube Q and A session, the former Proteas captain was asked to name his four semi-finalists for the upcoming world cup. Along with naming the top 4, Mr. 360 straight-up named the winner as well. Here's what he said.

“Definitely, India. I think they will go on to win it over there again. It’s going to be a fairy-tale World Cup. India, England, Australia - got to go with the big three. Then I want to go with South Africa, even though Pakistan has a really good chance as well. So the fourth team will be South Africa."

“I’ve gone with three non-sub-continent teams there, which is very risky. But I am going to stick to it because I think the wickets will be good. I don’t think the World Cup is going to see bad wickets during the duration of the tournament,” he added.

AB de Villiers was the greatest player to play cricket after Virat Kohli and at his peak he was the greatest. pic.twitter.com/D2PSkoRUbA — Crickfan (@crickadda07) August 16, 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: 50-over mayhem

The tournament that the world is waiting for is approaching day by day. 10 teams will enter the 50-over mayhem and contest to become the world champion. England are the current world champions and they will enter as one of the favorites. As this is a world cup, therefore, one cannot forget the name of Australia. The Aussies will vie for their 6th title. Team India would also come as the premier contender and would seek to end the ICC trophy drought. As for the structure of the tournament, each team will take on every other team once in the round-robin stage. The top 4 will advance to the semi-final, which will lead to the final, where two teams will lock horns on November 19 to become the new king of cricket.