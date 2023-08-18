'The day king arrived': Netizens react as Virat Kohli celebrates 15 years in Int'l cricket

On this day, 15 years ago, a rookie from Delhi fresh off the Under-19 world cup win, made his first impressions in the game which is followed by millions worldwide. It was a usual bilateral series match against Sri Lanka, which back in the day was a popular contest. In the game, Virat Kohli came to open the innings along with Gautam Gambhir. While it was a quiet debut for Kohli, who fell after contributing just 12 runs, little did anybody know at that moment that the floodgates have just opened and the huge flow of runs is about to come. One and half decades later, the youngster has established himself as a legend and arguably the greatest batsman of all time.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli made his international debut on August 18, 2008

Kohli came as an opener in his debut match

Virat Kohli has completed 15 years in international cricket

Also Read | Not Chahal or Kuldeep, former selector urges BCCI to go with veteran spinner in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli: A symbol of excellence

Virat Kohli has over the years become a symbol of excellence and a prime figure to take inspiration from. Whether it is his on-field brilliance or his disciplined gym routine, Kohli has set unbelievable benchmarks for others to follow. In the last 15 years, his excellence has echoed so much that fans expect him to score big runs in every match, and when he does not he becomes a subject of criticism. A player with 76 centuries being criticised for not scoring, only brandishes the standards he has set.

Also Read | 'They have to play matches': Ravi Shastri involved in on-air debate over Rahul and Iyer

Fans wish Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

About the affection of fans, to make the special occasion of Virat Kohl's 15th anniversary in international cricket extra special, enthusiasts are expressing their adoration for King Kohli on social media. "Kohli, Kohli" is making noise on the entire space that is owned by Elon Musk. Take a look at a few of the many reactions by fans on "X".

THE DAY KING KOHLI ARRIVED...!!#ViratKohli𓃵 made his international debut on this day 15 years ago and went on to become a giant of the game, and dominated each of the formats on his own, the chase master, the #Goat of world cricket! pic.twitter.com/h2TIupzbzu — Telugu Memes (@Telugu__memes_) August 18, 2023

The aggressive, the chasemaster, the legend, king of the game thank you for everything king 👑❤️

Team India is very lucky to have you 🥹❤️

#15YearsOfKingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Bq7BOBXwzQ — VK ❤️ (@Hum_tum14) August 18, 2023

15 years since the GOAT made his international debut. Thank you for reviving Test cricket. Forever grateful for that! To scoring many more runs for your team 😁✨#ViratKohli𓃵 #15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/MyCNhz55ZE — Nikhil K J (@i_amnkj) August 18, 2023

1⃣5⃣ years since a talented teenager arrived at the International stage 👋



1⃣5⃣ years of turning doubters into believers 💯



1⃣5⃣ years of rollercoaster of emotions and so much happiness ❤️‍🔥



Thank you for being you @imVkohli 👑 #PlayBold #15YearsOfKingKohli #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/fVXje3ShL1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2023

While 15 years have gone by, and more than 25,000 runs later, Virat Kohli is still the biggest match-winner for India. He took the baton from Sachin Tendulkar but apparently no hair has emerged till now to take over from him, and carry the burden of Team India. Team India would hope that soon someone will rise to the fore. However, the legacy of Virat Kohli has been cemented, and there will always be one King.