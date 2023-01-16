WIPL Media Rights Cost Per Match Surpasses PSL, As BCCI Set To Earn 7 Crore Per Game

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold the media rights of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) for a whopping 951 crores. While Viacom18 bagged the media rights from the seasons 2023 to 2027, BCCI is set to earn INR 7.09 for each match for the next five years. As the 2023 season of the WIPL will be the inaugural edition, it is interesting to know that the tournament’s media rights per match is more than that of PSL.

As per a statement issued by the PCB in January 2022, the media rights for the 2022 and 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League was sold at INR 1.5 billion. “The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of PKR4,350,786,786 – 50 per cent more than the last cycle – to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast rights through a robust and transparent bidding process on 23 December.”

The amount used by Viacom 18 to clinch the rights for WIPL is significantly more than for PSL. Meanwhile announcing the development on Monday, BCCI said, “The BCCI had issued an Invitation to Tender (“ITT”) for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023 – 2027. The bid process for determining the successful bidder(s) for the Media Rights was conducted on January 16, 2023. Pursuant to the bidding process, the BCCI is pleased to announce that Viacom18 Media Private Limited is the successful bidder for the consolidated Bid for the Media Rights (i.e., Global Televisions Rights and Global Digital Rights)”.

"Encouraging response for a league that will revolutionise women’s cricket"

“Viacom18 Media Private Limited will acquire the Media Rights from WIPL Season 2023 to WIPL Season 2027 for a cumulative figure of INR 951 crores (i.e., INR 7.09 crores per match). This is subject to the execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed,” BCCI’s statement further read.

The sale of teams for the WIPL is expected to be concluded by the end of January. As per reports, eight out of the 10 IPL teams, among other companies have picked the tender document to own and operate a WIPL franchise. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah shed his views on the upcoming tournament and said, “I am really thrilled that we have had such an encouraging response for a league that will revolutionise women’s cricket not just in India but across the globe.