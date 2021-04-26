Women's Cricket To Feature In Commonwealth Games 2022 For the First Time; India Qualifies

Women's cricket is all set to embolden its name in the history books as the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) made the announcement on Monday that women’s cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games 2022 for the first time in 22 editions and cricket for only the second time ever, the first occasion being a men’s ODI competition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, which was won by South Africa.

As per ICC's official website. it will be an eight-team T20 competition. It has also been confirmed that the six qualifiers who join home team England in the eight-team Twenty20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country from the West Indies. They have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings on 1 April 2021.

On the inclusion of Women's T20 competition in the Commonwealth Games, ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "We are incredibly proud and excited to be part of Birmingham 2022 and it is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women’s game globally."

“We are committed to maintaining the momentum that saw 86,174 fans packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year and Birmingham 2022 gives us another global stage on which to showcase the women’s game. On behalf of the ICC and its Members, I thank the Commonwealth Games Federation for their support and look forward to seeing some superb cricket at Edgbaston,” added Geoff.

How The West-Indian Country Will Be Selected?

As per the qualification process, the winner of a designated Qualifying event will determine which country from the Caribbean region gets to participate as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events.

Harmanpreet Kaur confident of doing well in the CWG 2022

On India getting a confirmed place in the Commonwealth Games, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It’s great to be confirmed a place in the Commonwealth Games. We are raring to go, confident of doing well after having made the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year."

“It is an awesome opportunity for both the women’s game and cricket to make a mark at the prestigious multi-discipline Games and we hope to return with loads of good memories," added Harmanpreet.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete across 11 spectacular days of sport. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets set to go on sale later this year.

