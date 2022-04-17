Women's IPL Likely To Be Launched Next Year; Preparations In Full Swing By BCCI

In a key development amid the ongoing IPL tournament, a BCCI source has informed News Agency, ANI that the organising committee is planning to start the women's league soon. After the Big Bash League was started in Australia for women there was a call in the Indian fanbase that the most popular league in the world should also start a tournament exclusively for the women and it seems that this dream will turn into reality by next year.

Not sharing many details about the Women's IPL the BCCI source said that the board is really excited to launch this tournament. The Source also added that the BCCI is thinking of commencing the tournament with 6 teams and the players will be distributed into the respective teams via an auction process. The source also added that teams franchises are very keenly waiting for the official announcement so that they can bid and buy their teams for the Women's IPL.

The BCCI source said, "Women's IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men's IPL as well. As of now can't share many details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament."

Paperwork will take time: Source

The Source talking to the news agency also added that the paperwork for the Women's IPL might take a little time but the board is planning to organise the tournament by August next year. The Source said, "See as of now everything is just on paper it will take time to streamline everything there are many aspects that need to be taken care of, proper planning, auctions, teams, etc, but yes we might start the Women's IPL in August but again its completely tentative, once everything it will be discussed and we will make an official announcement. This matter will also be discussed in the AGM to stamp it officially