Women’s Premier League: 10 Most Expensive Buys Of WPL Auction 2023

The Inaugural Women's Premier League auction has concluded as five teams -- Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have splashed out an enormous Rs 59.5 crore as 87 players went under the hammer on Monday in Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana was the first player to enter the fray and the Indian opener went on to be the most expensive buy in the auction fetching a whopping amount of Rs 3.4 crore as she was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Apart from Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore) and Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore) also attracted good prices as several Indian players crossed the 1 crore barrier in the proceedings.



Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner and English cricketer Natalie Sciver were the other two players who received a fat pay cheque of over Rs 3 crore. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was grabbed by UP Warriorz as they made her the costliest player of their franchise by quoting an amount of Rs 2.6 crore in the bidding process.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a pivotal role in India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup was sold to Delhi Capitals alongside prodigy Shafali Varma who went for Rs 2 crore to the WPL franchise. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar will be seen donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in the first edition of the WPL as she was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.9 crore.

RCB spent Rs 1.9 crore to buy youngster Richa Ghosh who earned severe plaudits for her match-winning 31 in the T20 World Cup tie against Pakistan.

Let's have a look at the 10 most expensive buys of WPL Auction 2023

1. Smriti Mandhana: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 3.4 crore)

2. Ashleigh Gardner: Gujarat Giants (Rs 3.2 crore)

3. Natalie Sciver: Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.2 crore)

4. Deepti Sharma: UP Warriorz (Rs 2.6 crore)

5. Jemimah Rodrigues: Delhi Capitals (Rs 2.2 crore)

6. Beth Mooney: Gujarat Giants (Rs 2 crore)

7. Shafali Varma: Delhi Capitals (Rs 2 crore)

8. Pooja Vastrakar: Mumbai Indians (Rs 1.9 crore)

9. Richa Ghosh : Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.9 crore)

10. Sophie Ecclestone: UP Warriorz (Rs 1.8 crore)