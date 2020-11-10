Sourav Ganguly's Unique November 10 Connection To Be Extended In Dream11 IPL Final

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 10 from 7:30 PM IST. The Mumbai vs Delhi live match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. While Mumbai will be looking to win their fifth Dream11 IPL crown, Delhi will hope to lift the trophy for the first time. There are a number of records which can be broken during the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, with several payers from both sides looking to make their mark in the Mumbai vs Delhi live match. Interestingly, the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will also see BCCI President Sourav Ganguly continue his unique tradition with the November 10 date.

Also Read: Jayant Yadav Touted By Mumbai To Replace Rahul Chahar In Dream11 IPL 2020 Final?

What is the Sourav Ganguly November 10 connection?

The former Indian captain has been praised for the effort the BCCI has put in to make sure that the Dream11 IPL 2020 took place smoothly. The BCCI President is currently in the United Arab Emirates and will be part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final ceremonies. Sourav Ganguly’s presence during the Mumbai vs Delhi match means that the former cricketer will once again be part of a special occasion on November 10.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis Dance Before Dream11 IPL 2020 Final In The Gym; Watch Video

Notably, Sourav Ganguly made his debut as India's Test captain in the year 2000 on November 10 itself, taking on Bangladesh in Dhaka, in what was also the country's first-ever Test match. The left-hander took the leadership role at one of the lowest points in the history of Indian cricket, at a time when the sport was struggling with match-fixing scandals. Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best players to ever captain the Indian team, with many players hailing the impact ‘Dada’ had in transforming the fortunes of Indian cricket.

Dear Dada Fans November 10(2008) Dada played his Farewell match.

We show our love with this Tag.

Be Ready Guys Tomorrow 10 Am👍#DadaNeverRetiresFromOurHearts @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/xWDjESJncl — Sourav Ganguly Fans Club (@sourav_fans) November 9, 2020

Players like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have talked in the past about how Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy played a crucial role in their careers. Interestingly, November 10 is also the date when Sourav Ganguly last played for India. The iconic player retired on November 10, 2008, when he last played for the Indian Test team against Australia at Nagpur.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Devdutt Padikkal; Hints At National Call After IPL Heroics

Here’s a look at the Sourav Ganguly stats

Sourav Ganguly scored more than 11,000 runs for India in ODIs, averaging 41.02. The stylish left-hander played 113 Tests for India, scoring 7212 runs for the nation. In total, Sourav Ganguly notched up more than 35 international hundreds for India during his playing career. In addition to being known as a great batsman and leader, the cricketer also chipped in with crucial wickets. Sourav Ganguly has 32 Test wickets and 100 ODI wickets to his name as well.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Urges Delhi Not To Release 'talented Players' After This Season

How much is Sourav Ganguly net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around ₹354 crores as of November 2020. The player’s earnings have been boosted by his income from international and Dream11 IPL cricket over the years. Sourav Ganguly also earns a salary as the BCCI President, with media reports suggesting that the player earns almost ₹5 crores as a result of the same. Sourav Ganguly also serves as a brand ambassador and appears on the advertisements of many companies such as Senco Gold & Diamonds, Ajanta Shoes, DTDC amongst others.

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Sourav Ganguly Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.