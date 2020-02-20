Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Winners To Take $1 Million USD Home For First Time Ever

The best women cricketers in the world will be taking the biggest stage of them on Friday when the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 begins in Sydney, Australia. The first ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match will be played between the heavyweights - Australia and India. Australia are the previous Women's T20 World Cup winners that they lifted in 2018 by defeating England.

Women's T20 World Cup prize money

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been working hard to reach a pay parity between both genders and has taken massive steps to inflate the Women's T20 World Cup prize money in 2020.

Last year, the ICC announced that due to higher profits that are enjoyed by women's cricket, the Women's T20 World Cup prize money will be increased by 320% when compared to the 2018 edition. The Women's T20 World Cup winners will be receiving $1 million USD (₹7.16 crores). The runners-up will recieve (₹3.58 crores).

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Cricket Australia to equal the pay received

Cricket Australia (CA) has taken further the ICC's efforts and has guaranteed to match the Women's T20 World Cup winning prize to the one that their men's team receives, according to The Guardian. If the Australian team become the Women's T20 World Cup winners, not only will they get a million dollars from the ICC, CA will also pay them an extra 600 thousand dollars (₹4.29 crores) to equal the sum that was received by the 2016 Men's World T20 Champions.

In 2016, West Indies received $1.6 million dollars (₹11.46 crores). This will apply to all the stages of the tournament and the Australian Women's team will be paid the same amount that was paid to their male counterparts in the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup.

Women's T20 World Cup winners in the past

Here are all the Women's T20 World Cup winners over the years.

2009 - England 2010 - Australia 2012 - Australia 2014 - Australia 2016 - West Indies 2018 - Australia

Women's T20 World Cup schedule

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 schedule for the first three days of the T20 World Cup.

February 21 - Australia Women vs. India Women - 1:30 PM

February 22 - West Indies Women vs. Thailand Women - 11:30 AM

February 22 - New Zealand Women vs. Sri Lanka Women - 4:30 PM

February 23 - England Women vs. South Africa Women - 4:30 PM

