Women's T20 World Cup: India's Full Schedule, Venues, Timings And Team Preview

The seventh edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup will commence from Friday, February 21. The final is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, i.e. on International Women’s Day. India will begin their campaign against hosts Australia in what is expected to be a titanic clash.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The road ahead

India are placed alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and defending champions Australia in Group A. If India ends up among the top two teams in Group A after the league stage, Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will qualify for the semi-final knockout stage to be played on March 5. India are yet to win the coveted title, with their best results being semi-final exits from the 2009, 2010 and 2018 editions. Meanwhile, tournament-favourites and India’s first opposition Australia have claimed the title four times, including their win in the previous tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India’s fixtures

1. Australia vs India – February 21 – 1:30 PM IST – Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

2. India vs Bangladesh – February 24 – 4:30 PM IST – WACA Ground, Perth

3. India vs New Zealand – February 27 – 9:30 AM IST – Junction Oval, Melbourne

4. India vs Sri Lanka – February 29 – 1:30 PM IST – Junction Oval, Melbourne

A thrilling victory for India in Brisbane – they win their first warm-up by two runs.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Indian squad

Here is the entire Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Taniya Bhatia (wk)

Harleen Deol

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Richa Ghosh

Veda Krishnamurthy

Smriti Mandhana

Shikha Pandey

Arundhati Reddy

Jemimah Rodrigues

Deepti Sharma

Pooja Vastrakar

Shafali Verma

Poonam Yadav

Radha Yadav

