Sivakarthikeyan Promotes Women's T20 World Cup Championship

Actor Sivakarthikeyan stepped up his responsibilities in Kollywood as a producer with his first film named Kanaa, which released in 2018. Sivakarthikeyan has now been seen promoting Women's Cricket and is featured in a short video by the Australian Consulate for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. The upcoming Women’s T20 is going to be held in Australia. Read more to know about Sivakarthikeyan promoting the Women’s T20.

One week until @T20WorldCup! Our #LedByWomen countdown is back with a very special guest - Tamil film star @Siva_Kartikeyan! A man who loves his #cricket, and we thank you very much for being involved in the #LetsMakeHerstory campaign! pic.twitter.com/y1P897T69P — Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) February 14, 2020

Sivakarthikeryan promotes Women's T20 world cup

In the video, Sivakarthikeyan asks everyone to come together and support all the women competing in the championship. He also revealed that he wishes for an India Vs Australia match as the final of Women’s T20 world cup. The Australian Consulate in Chennai took to their Twitter handle to share a video that was captioned:

The actor turned producer supports #LedByWomen and also revealed the noble intention behind producing Kanaa. Sivakarthikeyan’s Kanaa revolves around a girl who is extremely passionate about cricket and ends up achieving it by playing for India.

Sivakarthikeyan's new movie

Sivakarthikeyan has been a trending topic since he started the promotional activities for his upcoming Doctor. He recently took to his Twitter handle to share the Doctor first look which has been all over the internet recently. He is also going to drop a new look poster on his Twitter account very soon.

