World Cup 2011 Biggest Surprise Was Dhoni's Shaved Head: India's Ex-Manager Ranjib Biswal

It's been a decade since team India lifted their second world cup in 2011 after MS Dhoni-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the final. World Cup 2011 witnessed the captain Dhoni emerging as a leader when he walked out to bat ahead of India's all-rounder Yuvraj Singh when team India was in trouble. Almost 45,000 people singing and chanting Vande Mataram song at the Wankheded stadium still gives goosebumps to many. MS Dhoni's six over mid-on on Kulasekara's ball was like icing on the cake. However for the former team India's manager Ranjib Biswal it was shaved MS Dhoni who shocked and surprised everyone. Ranjib Biswal was the team manager of Indian cricket team during 2011 world cup.

Afte winning the cricket world cup 2011, MS Dhoni went bald. News agency quoted India's former team manager Ranjib Biswal who said, "We literally had no idea what was awaiting us the morning after the final. We had celebrated till late in the dressing room after the win and then came back to the team hotel and continued celebrating till around 4:30 in the morning. After that, we retired to our rooms. And what do we see when we wake up? Dhoni has shaved off his head after returning to his room. It was indeed a moment that will stay with us forever. We had no clue," he revealed.

On being asked whether Dhoni left the party in between and the team kept on partying, Biswal said, "Not at all. He was there with all of us and left only when the celebrations ended. And then he goes to his room and shaves off his head. That is Dhoni for you. He keeps his emotions close to his heart and doesn't express much."

'MS and coach Gary Kirsten didn't let the pressure show'

Biswal also revealed that it was the semi final game against Pakistan that was the biggest as dignitaries from both the sides had come to watch the match. He said, "An India-Pakistan clash, over that a World Cup encounter and even above that, it was the semi-final of the World Cup. Let us not even get started on the fact that dignitaries and fans from across the border were present in the stadium to watch the game. But as it is with MS and also then-coach Gary Kirsten, they didn't let the pressure show in their behaviour. I think that helped calm the nerves of the others around. As for me, it was about making sure that the cricketers were focused solely on the game and everything else was taken care of."

(Image Credits: PTI)

(WIth Inputs: ANI)