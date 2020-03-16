World Cup 2019 | Upset On The Cards? Ahead Of England-Bangladesh Face Off, ICC Shares A Throwback Picture Of The Famous Encounter Between The Two Teams From The 2015 Edition

Hosts England will be locking horns against a spirited Bangladesh side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday. Both teams will be heading into this contest after registering a win as well as a loss in their first two encounters. England started off their campaign with a comprehensive 104 run win over South Africa but then were stunned by Pakistan by 14 runs. Meanwhile, even Bangladesh had begun their campaign in style with a 21-run win over South Africa in their first game but then suffered a close two-wicket loss against New Zealand.

While England are undoubtedly the favourites in this contest, the hosts would not have forgotten about that huge upset four years back against the same opposition who had gone a step further than them in the previous edition. Yes, that's right. Bangladesh edged past England to secure their maiden quarterfinal berth while Eoin Morgan's boys took an early flight back home.

"The Bangladesh Tigers have knocked the England Lions out of the World Cup", said former English skipper Nasser Hussain from the commentary box.

Before both teams face off, ICC posted the image of their last World Cup meeting on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Bangladesh had defeated England by 15 runs in the 2015 World Cup! Will we see a repeat in #CWC19 today?#RiseOfTheTigers #WeAreEngland #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/mijTAFgMTR — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2019

Social media was full of mixed reactions.

There were some people who believed that Mashrafe Mortaza's boys could get the job done once again.

Most certainly #RiseOfTheTigers have the ability to beat them they need to get a solid score on the board and they have the quality in bowling to defend anything above 250/260 #mashrafemortaza is a fantastic captain and the players can do this — M.R.R. (@MRRHeavyweight) June 8, 2019

You can do it Bangladesh ❤ — ᴷᴵᴺᴳ ᴬᵞᴬᴬᴺ (@Ayaan786_) June 8, 2019

WATCH: Overshadowed by umpiring blunders, was Sheldon Cottrell's effort the best catch at the World Cup?

Possible in every sense 👍 @BCBtigers is now emerged a big time and they can give a tough competition to any side 👍 fingers crossed for the match 🤞 — Anisha Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@Anisha_C14) June 8, 2019

While there were some who believed that England will turn the tables this time around.

not really — wI (@iwaheedin) June 8, 2019

No......now .england — Abdul Rahuman (@AbdulRa23016334) June 8, 2019

Miracles doesn't happen every day — MONU SHARMA (@iamMsharma13) June 8, 2019

During their 2015 World Cup group stage clash, England after winning the toss had asked Bangladesh to bat first. They obliged by getting to a competitive score of 275/7 in their 50 overs riding on a splendid ton from Mahmadullah and a good 77-ball 89 by Mushfiqur Rahim.

In reply, England were off to a good start after as Mooen Ali and Ian Bell added 43 runs for the opening stand. Their innings started losing momentum when they lost wickets at regular intervals. The 75-run seventh wicket stand between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes kept England in the hunt.

However, after Buttler's dismissal, Woakes tried to wage a lone battle but did not receive any support from the other end as England were bowled out for 260.

READ: While at World Cup, Virat Kohli fined by Gurgaon Municipal Corporation; here’s why