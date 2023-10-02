World Cup 2023, Warm-up Matches Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ vs SA?

New Zealand, the runners-up in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, will take on South Africa in a warm-up match ahead of the 2023 tournament at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, October 2. New Zealand are coming on the back of a win over Pakistan, while South Africa continue to look for match practice as their first warm-up was abandoned without a ball bowled.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand won their first warm-up match against Pakistan

South Africa's warm-up match against Afghanistan was abandoned

New Zealand and South Africa will practice in Thiruvananthapuram

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match.

When is the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand and South Africa will clash in the World Cup warm-up match on Monday, October 2.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match start?

The NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match will start at 2 PM IST on October 2. In UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.

What is the venue for New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will host the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match LIVE in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match live streaming in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match LIVE in UK?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK.

What are the squads for the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.