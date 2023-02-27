World Test Championship: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final In IND Vs AUS 3rd Test?

Last week, India defeated Australia in the second Test of their four-match series to go 2-0 up in the contest and retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the match by 6 wickets, which helped them further boost their chances of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place in June this year. India have two more matches left in the current cycle of the WTC, both against Australia. Ahead of India's third Test match, let's take a look at how the Rohit Sharma-led side can make it to the WTC final.

How India can qualify for the final of the World Test Championship?

India's recent victory against Australia helped them achieve a win percentage of 64.06 percent, but they still haven't secured their spot in the final of the World Test Championship.

India now just have to hope that they don't lose the remaining two Test matches against Australia if they want to reach the final of the WTC 2021-23.

Sri Lanka could potentially surpass them if certain results don't go in India's favor. South Africa has been eliminated from the race for the final after India's win in Delhi.

Even if they win all their remaining matches, South Africa's win percentage can only reach a maximum of 55 percent, which is still lower than the minimum that India can finish on.

To qualify, Pat Cummins' team needs to avoid a 4-0 loss to India. Sri Lanka could also prevent India's qualification if they fail to beat New Zealand by a margin of 2-0 in their upcoming Test series.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

POS Team W L D PCT (%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 10 3 4 66.67 136 6 0 2 India 10 4 2 64.06 123 6 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 South Africa 6 6 1 48.72 76 5 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 7 Pakistan 4 6 4 38.1 64 6 0 8 New Zealand 2 6 3 27.27 36 5 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

Image: BCCI

