World Test Championship Points Table: Final Standings Of WTC Cycle After NZ Vs SL Series

World Test Championship 2023: India will take on Australia in the World Test Championship final which is set to be held played the Kennington Oval, London from 7 to 11 June, 2023. Rohit Sharma and co. will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Australia for the prestigious honour for the second consecutive edition. New Zealand had previously defeated India in the WTC finals back in 2021.

The Indian team should be thankful to a certain Kane Williamson who kept the fight intact till the last ball was bowled in the very first NZ vs SL Test. The Kiwis weren't really convincing in their chase but Williamson's heroics and a quickfire 81 from Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand win the first Test and ensure India's qualification in the WTC 2023 finals. The first Test was a thrilling contest between both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. As far as the second Test is concerned, it was completely dominated by New Zealand as they defeated Sri Lanka by an inning and 54 runs. While batting first in the 2nd Test, Tim Southee's side piled a mammoth 580 runs on the board courtesy of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls' double centuries

The Sri Lankan batting collapsed in the first innings and they could only manage to score164 runs. The visitors fought valiantly and posted 358 runs in the second innings, but they couldn't avoid a certain defeat. As per the final standings, Australia remain at the top with 152 points while India's Border-Gavaskar trophy show led them to the second position with 127 points. South Africa and England have occupied the third and fourth position while Sri Lanka are in the fifth spot.

Updated World Test Championship points table after NZ vs SL