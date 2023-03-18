NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Netizens Hail Kane Williamson As He Equals Virat Kohli's Unique Record

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson on the 2nd day of the ongoing 2nd Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka continued his incredible run of form and scored his 6th double ton in Test cricket. The double century was a part of his 28th Test hundred, which has brought him to a parallel position with Virat Kohli. Netizens, who were aware of this fact hailed Williamson on the milestone that he achieved.

Following his match-winning knock of 121 runs in the 1st Test which also saw him committing a full-stretch dive on the last delivery of the match to ultimately winning the match, Kane Williamson is incessantly scoring runs in the Oceania region. The former Kiwi captain registered a yoke on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka and has helped the team go past the 500-mark. Many Cricket fans, who are always eager to witness more action lauded his innings and then expressed their elated self on social media.

Netizens hail Kane Williamson as he equals Virat Kohli's unique record

The century by Willamson brought an enormous reaction from the netizens, and also propelled comparisons with Virat Kohli and other members of Fab 4. It should be noted that Fab 4 is a term given by the media to identify, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith, the consortium known for displaying a consistent flow of runs. Here are a few of the many reactions.

☕ Here is your Saturday morning coffee with a double dose of William-ton! #TitansFAM, let's 👏 for that #KaneWilliamson double century.#NZvSL | IC: Blackcapsnz pic.twitter.com/k2RgAjb7OV — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 18, 2023

Kane Williamson Virat Kohli

scores 200 at scores 200 at

home home pic.twitter.com/cpVM7OjI0r — Avinash (@imavinashvk) March 18, 2023

Most double hundreds by Fab 4 in Tests:



•Virat Kohli - 7

•Kane Williamson - 6*

•Joe Root - 5

•Steve Smith - 4 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 18, 2023

Most runs in international cricket for active cricketers



Virat Kohli - 25237

Joe Root - 18048

Kane Williamson - 17142

David Warner - 17059

Rohit Sharma - 17014

Tamim Iqbal - 14983

Steve Smith - 14739

Angelo Mathews - 14098 pic.twitter.com/KsLK8SChk5 — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) March 18, 2023

Batters like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, every time they score big these days, they seem to break one record or the other.



Truly generational talents who have won major trophies for their countries and have had amazing careers on their own. — Archith (@UtdArc) March 18, 2023

Centuries in consecutive Tests on multiple occasions (Fab4)



Kane Williamson: 2 (3 V WI & 🇵🇰 2020-21 & 3* V 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 & 🇱🇰 2023)



Joe Root: 2 (3 V 🇱🇰 & 🇮🇳 in 2021 & V 🇮🇳 2021)



Steve Smith: 1 (4 V 🇮🇳 2014-15)



Virat Kohli: 1 (3V 🇱🇰 2017)



Kane,1st NZ'er to 3 💯in consecutive Tests twice pic.twitter.com/1t39bElWgB — Ayesha⁶⁶ ( Fan account) (@JoeRoot66Fan) March 18, 2023