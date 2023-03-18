Last Updated:

NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Netizens Hail Kane Williamson As He Equals Virat Kohli's Unique Record

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: Kane Williamson has continued his stellar run in the Test match arena. The former New Zealand skipper scored his 6th double century

Prateek Arya
Kane Williamson scores his 6th double ton

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson on the 2nd day of the ongoing 2nd Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka continued his incredible run of form and scored his 6th double ton in Test cricket. The double century was a part of his 28th Test hundred, which has brought him to a parallel position with Virat Kohli. Netizens, who were aware of this fact hailed Williamson on the milestone that he achieved.

Following his match-winning knock of 121 runs in the 1st Test which also saw him committing a full-stretch dive on the last delivery of the match to ultimately winning the match, Kane Williamson is incessantly scoring runs in the Oceania region. The former Kiwi captain registered a yoke on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka and has helped the team go past the 500-mark. Many Cricket fans, who are always eager to witness more action lauded his innings and then expressed their elated self on social media. 

Netizens hail Kane Williamson as he equals Virat Kohli's unique record

The century by Willamson brought an enormous reaction from the netizens, and also propelled comparisons with Virat Kohli and other members of Fab 4. It should be noted that Fab 4 is a term given by the media to identify, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith, the consortium known for displaying a consistent flow of runs. Here are a few of the many reactions.

 

 

