WPL 2023: Big Blow To Gujarat Giants As World Cup Winner Ruled Out, Replacement Named

Adani Group owned Gujarat Giants has not been in good form in the first three matches of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League so far and the team has only won one match out of the three they have played. Gujarat Giants have now faced yet another setback in the tournament as their designated captain and Australia opener Beth Mooney has been ruled out for the remainder of the WPL 2023.

Beth Mooney was not a part of the playing XI in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sneh Rana was named as the stand-in captain. Gujarat Giants have now issued a press release in which they have announced that Mooney is ruled out of the tournament and Laura Wolvaardt has been named as her replacement.

Laura Wolvaardt comes in place of Beth Mooney

🚨 Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League due to an injury. Laura Wolvaardt has been drafted in as her replacement.#WPL2023 #GujaratGiants #AdaniSportsline #Adani — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 9, 2023

In the press release Gujarat Giants said, "The Adani Gujarat Giants’ captain and world champion Beth Mooney will not play any further part in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League due to an injury. The Australian ace suffered a calf strain while batting in the second innings of the opening match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4. Mooney, however, did return to training subsequently but it is expected to take 4-6 weeks for her to retain full fitness and complete her rehabilitation."

As per the release Beth Mooney said after the injury, “I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season."

Laura Wolvaardt who has been named as the replacement of Beth Mooney said on her inclusion in the team, “I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going."