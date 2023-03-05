WPL: Beth Mooney Gets Injured During Match Against Mumbai Indians, Scan Reports Awaited

Mumbai Indians’ 143-run victory against Gujarat Giants in the opening game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 came with a trailer for what has lined up for the inaugural edition of the marquee women’s T20 league. While Harmanpreet Kaur helped her team script history by winning the first-ever match of the tournament, Beth Mooney had a contrasting outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mooney suffered an injury on her left knee after facing just three balls during GG’s chase.

GG captain Mooney opened the innings alongside Sabbhineni Meghana but soon left the field with an injury that could also make her more games. The team lost the direction of their chase after Mooney walked back after being retired out. Speaking after the loss, GG vice-captain Sneh Rana revealed the team will soon put out an update if the 29-year-old will be available to play in Gujarat’s next game.

An unfortunate start to the chase for the Gujarat Giants!



Captain Beth Mooney is retired hurt while Harleen Deol gets dismissed in the very first over by @natsciver! #TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/Pxa25TsVV7 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

"Physio will update about Mooney in sometime"

As per ESPNCricinfo, speaking at the post-match presentation, Rana said, “This is just the start. Some people take time to soak this in, some do it quicker. This was a learning experience and we will come back stronger. Physio will update about Mooney in sometime”. Interestingly, Gujarat will face UP Warriorz in a day's time on March 5.

Further shedding light on the disastrous start to their WPL 2023 campaign, the Indian cricketer added, “It is an opportunity sure but what I'll want is that the team does not repeat their mistakes. I will tell the girls to keep their heads high and to learn from today. Definitely we will perform good."

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians were off to a flying start in the game as they amassed 207 runs at the loss of five wickets in the first innings. Opener Hayley Matthews scored 47 off 31, while the India women’s team and MI skipper hit 65 runs off just 30 balls with a strike rate of 216.67. GG then collapsed on the score of 64 runs in just 15.1 overs, as Saika Ishaque contributed with figures of 4/11. Harmanpreet Kaur won the Player of the Match for her heroic knock.