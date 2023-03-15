WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry Spotted Cleaning Dugout After RCB's Match, Wins Hearts With Gesture

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are not having a good campaign at the Women's Premier League 2023 as the Smriti Mandhana-led side is sitting at the bottom of the table and have already lost their first five encounters. RCB also lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets and is almost out of the tournament.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse performed exceptionally well during teams' last encounter against the Capitals and hit a fine half-century which took RCB to a respectable first innings total.

Now, Ellyse Perry is part of the headlines due to a very nice gesture she showed on the ground after the end of the match. Perry was seen cleaning up RCB's dugout after the match of which the photos went viral on the internet. The fans have now started to hail Perry for her beautiful gesture.

Fans hail Ellyse Perry for her heartfelt gesture

Ellyse Perry has habit that after the match, she cleans her dugout and picks up bottles and garbage puts them in the dustbin. Ellyse Perry said - "I think wherever you play, you should respect".



Ellyse Perry - The GOAT, The Role model, The inspiration! pic.twitter.com/DxPLmTB8TH — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 15, 2023

Lots of reasons are there to admire her. 🐐Ellyse Perry❤ ✅ — 🅱 🏏 (@OMG__82) March 15, 2023

Ind players should learn from Perry — kanna (@kannar852) March 15, 2023

Fabulous example set by @EllysePerry , if only other cricketers followed her lead,would be very nice. @BCCIWomen — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) March 15, 2023

And she has inspired others as well to take part👏 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 15, 2023

Ellyse Queen Perry 🫰🏻💜 — 🇮🇳ꪜ𝐢𝐧𝐨⁹⁶🚩 (@Vinod96s) March 15, 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are not yet out of the Women's Premier League and they still have a chance to qualify for the Eliminator of the tournament. RCB needs to win all their remaining fixtures against the Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants. Bangalore would also want Gujarat to defeat Warriorz so that they have a good chance of making it to the eliminator.

If we talk about other teams so Mumbai Indians look in red-hot form and have won their five matches single-handedly. Delhi Capitals are in the second spot and are most likely to finish at number two. UP Warriorz are in a better position than the Gujarat Giants as both the teams sit at number three and four.