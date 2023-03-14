WPL 2023: RCB Suffer Fifth Loss In A Row, Netizens Say 'can't See' Ellyse Perry Like This

Royal Challengers Bangalore's bad run at the Women's Premier League 2023 continued as they suffered their fifth loss of the tournament after losing to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. After the loss, RCB have a very tough road ahead if they want to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first registered a total of 150/4 wherein captain Smriti Mandhana was not able to perform and got out early for a score of 8. All-rounder Ellyse Perry stepped up to and played a responsible 67-run knock and took her team to a well-recognized score

Coming in to bat second Delhi Capitals also didn't have a good start as they lost both the openers Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning early due to which the franchise looked in trouble, but knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen ensured that the Capitals win the match by six wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are once again left at the bottom of the table whereas Delhi Capitals secure their number two spot in the points table. Netizens were unhappy to see champion players like Mandhana and Perry going through such a bad run in the tournament.

Netizens react to RCB's fifth straight loss

Here's how RCB fans and netizens reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's fifth straight loss in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry crying cant see her like this 💔 pic.twitter.com/EuFKaJBqlq — S T R A N G E R ™ (@cuaurunuaug) March 13, 2023

Little improvement but doesn't matter if you lose. You need to learn how to take wickets please. Send Smriti at number 3 please. It puts lot of pressure on the team when she gets out and tbh she's not having her best time in this tournament. — Ridhi's Kuri🌸🐉 (@KurkuriShah) March 13, 2023

Keep entertaining, win or loss doesn't matter.

We know we never won any #IPL trophy and now #WPL .

Every year we hope and get a Heart break 💔.

So we stop hoping and start enjoying the game .

😔😔.#IPL #WPL2023 #RCBW #RoyalChallengersBangalore — Amit Kumar ● (@A_4Amit) March 13, 2023