WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants' Kim Garth Takes A Stunning Catch On Her Bowling Run-up - WATCH

Australian all-rounder Kim Garth put on a brilliant show in her maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday as she picked up a five-wicket haul to her name. Garth, who came in as a replacement for Deandra Dottin, set the stage on fire in her debut WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. In her opening spell, Garth dismissed Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, and Tahlia McGrath to reduce UPW to 20/3 in 3 overs.

Garth grabbed an amazing catch in her follow-through to send UPW captain Alyssa Healy back to the pavilion for 7 off 8 balls. Garth put her hands up to catch the ball but missed it the first time. She maintained her cool and was able to secure it the second time around. Healy was trying to guide the ball to the leg side but got a leading edge. A video of the brilliant catch is doing rounds on social media.

The fielding display from the Gujarat Giants has been absolutely magnificent tonight!



3 fine catches and all 3 wickets to Kim Garth! UPW in a tricky position in the chase now.



Women's Premier League (WPL) March 5, 2023

After winning the toss, Gujarat Giants' stand-in captain Sneh Rana chose to bat. Harleen Deol's impressive knock of 46 runs off 32 balls helped the Gujarat Giants achieve a score of 169-6 against the Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Warriorz struggled in their response to Gujarat's score, with Kim Garth producing a fantastic opening spell of seam bowling. However, Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma managed to take the Warriorz to 86-4 before Sharma was dismissed.

Rana then brought back Garth, who had figures of 2-0-14-3 at that point. Although Devika Vaidya avoided a hat-trick, Garth was taken off again by Rana. Later, Garth returned to defend 53 runs in three overs, but Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone attacked her, taking 20 runs off her fourth over. Despite this setback, Garth finished with impressive figures of 4-0-36-5, having been 3-0-16-5 earlier.

With the Warriorz still needing 33 runs in two overs, Harris and Ecclestone played superbly, with Harris finishing unbeaten on 59 runs off 26 balls and Ecclestone contributing 22 runs off 12 balls. They managed to see their team home with a ball to spare, securing a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Giants.

