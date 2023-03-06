WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Entertains Mumbai Crowd With Famous Floss Dance Move - WATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues, the young Indian cricketer, recently captured the hearts of the Mumbai crowd with her infectious energy and dazzling dance moves during her debut Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday, March 5.

Rodrigues, who is vice-captain for Delhi Capitals in the WPL, was fielding near the boundary rope when the music started playing in the stadium. Without hesitation, she broke into the famous "Floss" dance move, which involves swinging your arms and hips in opposite directions while simultaneously twisting your legs.

The crowd was instantly mesmerised by Rodrigues' infectious energy and enthusiasm, and they cheered her on as she continued to dance even while fielding at the fence. Rodrigues indulged in some Bhangra moves as well during the match. She also reacted to the viral videos after the match ended. Here are the videos of Rodrigues shaking the legs that are doing rounds on social media.

This isn't the first time Rodrigues has shown off her dance moves on or off the cricket field. In fact, she has become somewhat of a social media sensation for her dance videos and music skills, which she often shares on her Instagram account. Her love for guitar is a well-established fact among her fans.

Rodrigues and DC climb up the WPL standings with a win

But Rodrigues is much more than just a talented dancer. She is also a gifted cricketer, having represented the Indian women's cricket team in numerous international matches. Her performances on the field have earned her accolades from fans, fellow players, and commentators alike, and many believe she has a bright future ahead of her in the game.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last afternoon, Rodrigues smashed a valuable 22 off 15 not out for Delhi Capitals to help them win by a huge margin of 60 runs.

Apart from Rodrigues, captain Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) also contributed as they provided a solid start to DC to help them hit a mammoth 223/2 in 20 overs. Marizanne Kapp came in and smashed the bowlers all over the park to score 39 off 17 balls.

Tara Norris did the job with the ball and picked up the first five-wicket haul of WPL. She was named the player of the match for her bowling figure of 5/29 in 4 overs. Delhi Capitals are currently ranked second on the WPL 2023 points table, just below Mumbai Indians.

Image: Twitter