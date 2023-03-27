WPL 2023: How Much Prize Money Did The Winners Mumbai Indians And Finalists DC Received?

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural title of the Women's Premier League 2023 by defeating the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals by a margin of seven wickets in the final that was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, 2023. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews were the stars of Mumbai's victory and played an important role in winning the match for MI Women.

The entire Mumbai Indians squad celebrated and went into euphoria as they lifted the trophy. It was Mumbai's utter domination as most of the awards of the tournament including the 'Purple Cap', the 'Catch of the season', 'Most Valuable Player', and the 'Emerging Player of the Season' awards went to the Mumbai franchise. However, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the 'Orange Cap' and was the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

How much prize money did the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals receive?

Mumbai Indians, the winners of Women's Premier League 2023 won a total amount of INR 6 crores whereas Delhi Capitals who were runner ups received a total amount of INR 3 crores.

As far as the final match is concerned, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals batted first and registered a total of 131/9 in which she top scored with 35 runs. Apart from the DC skipper no other batter from her side was able to stay at the crease and most of them got out in single digits. Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews were the pick of the bowlers and grabbed three wickets each. Amelia Kerr also chipped in with two wickets and contributed to the team's victory.

Mumbai Indians had no trouble coming in to chase the target because Nat Sciver-Brunt once more delivered when it was needed and remained unbeaten until the end with 60. In addition, Mumbai was able to win the match and the title for the inaugural Women's Premier League as captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed to the chase and played an inning of 37 runs.

After winning the WPL title Mumbai Indians have once proved why they are the best when it comes to winning tournaments. Mumbai has also won five IPL trophies under Rohit Sharma and would look forward to winning the sixth one after poor performances in the last season.