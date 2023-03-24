MI Team 2023: Mumbai Indians Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

MI Team IPL 2023: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the upcoming edition of the most awaited tournament and have started their preparations for the same. The Rohit Sharma-led side has not had a good last two seasons after their win in the 2020 season.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to repeat their performance of the 2020 season and now when the Rohit Sharma-led team will be without their key player Jasprit Bumrah all the eyes will be on Jofra Archer as to how will he lead the Mumbai pace attack.

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Schedule

RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

MI Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Best Playing XI

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla