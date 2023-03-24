MI Team 2023: Mumbai Indians Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

Quick links:
Image: IPL
MI Team IPL 2023: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the upcoming edition of the most awaited tournament and have started their preparations for the same. The Rohit Sharma-led side has not had a good last two seasons after their win in the 2020 season.
Mumbai Indians will be hoping to repeat their performance of the 2020 season and now when the Rohit Sharma-led team will be without their key player Jasprit Bumrah all the eyes will be on Jofra Archer as to how will he lead the Mumbai pace attack.
Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh).
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla