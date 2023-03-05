WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Comes Up With Epic Tweet For MI Skipper; 'Naam Ke Peeche...'

Harmanpreet Kaur announced the commencement of the Women’s Premier League in a stunning fashion, with a 65-run knock, off 30 balls for Mumbai Indians. The MI skipper scored runs at a strike rate of 216.67 and amassed a first-innings total of 207 runs. While Gujarat Giants ended up on the losing side after suffering a collapse on the score of 64 runs, Harmanpreet was hailed for leading the team from the front in the first-ever match at the marquee women’s tournament.

Young Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the big names in women’s cricket to congratulate the Indian skipper on social media. The Delhi Capitals player took to her official Twitter handle and put out an interesting tweet. Naam ke piche Kaur Hai Log Khete Usse Thor Hai!! What a way to start the #TataWPL Just brilliant,” the 22-year-old cricketer tweeted.

Naam ke piche Kaur Hai Log Khete Usse Thor Hai!!💥

What a way to start the #TataWPL

Just brilliant 👏🏼@ImHarmanpreet — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 4, 2023

Jemimah and Harmanpreet are known for their bonding on and off the field. Both cricketers were among the most expensive players to be sold at the WPL 2023 Auction last month. While Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction, courtesy of INR 3.4 crore bid from RCB, Jemimah was bought by DC for a staggering INR 2.2 crore. On the other hand, Harmanpreet was roped in by MI for a whopping INR 1.8 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur wins first-ever Player of the Match award in WPL

Coming back to the tournament opener, Harmanpreet went on to fetch the Player of the Match award for her heroic effort on Sunday. Following the conclusion of the match, the captain mentioned that the thumping start to the tournament feels like dream come true for her. “We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket but it was all about backing yourself,” she said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about her first-ever half-century in WPL, Harmanpreet added, “ I just thought I will watch the ball and back myself. I will not think too much, and instead react to the situation. When we were batting, we knew it is a very good batting wicket. When the other team was bowling in the right spot, it was not easy to play. So told our bowlers it will not be easy if you bowl in the right spot”.