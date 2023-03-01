WPL 2023 Tickets Booking: Tata WPL 2023 Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Online?

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is hovering on the horizon as excitement is at its peak. The WPL will kickstart from 4th March with the final scheduled for 26th March. Five teams Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will participate in this tournament.

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd-owned Gujarat will be pitted against Mumbai in the first-ever match of WPL. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been given the charge to lead Mumbai and she will have the responsibility to replicate the franchise's IPL dominance.

Earlier this year BCCI confirmed the participation of five teams as secretary Jay Shah hailed this opportunity for women cricketers. “It is a historic day for women’s cricket. I welcome Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd to Women’s Premier League.

The collective bid of INR 4669.99 crore shows that our stakeholders thoroughly believe in the concept and have faith in BCCI’s vision and plans for the league. I thank all the participants for their overwhelming response. I believe that with a record Media Rights valuation earlier and now with these high bids, the league will be commercially independent and self-sustaining property.

The league will surely provide more strength, but more importantly, create a more equitable future for women and girls in our sport. We are standing at a juncture where women’s cricket is set to grow by leaps and bounds and the WPL and the pay-parity decision earlier are significant milestones.”

WPL 2023: Tickets to be free for women

BookMyShow is the official ticket partner for WPL and tickets have already been made available on the website and the app. Keeping in mind the growing popularity of women's cricket BCCI has decided to price the tickets at INR 100 and INR 400 respectively. Added to the nominal charges, women will be entitled to free entry in all the matches as per the BookMyShow website.

In an order to book the tickets online, people need to log in to BookMyShow and then have to select the particular match they want to watch. Upon selecting the match the design of the stadium will appear on the screen and then the stands need to be selected.

As there are no home delivery options available, the willing person has to redeem the tickets from the designated box office counter. After paying the amount an email and message will be delivered to the given mail id and phone number and a person can buy a maximum of four tickets for a match.