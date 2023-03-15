UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire Reveals Reason Behind Inscription Of 'MSD' On Her Bat - WATCH

UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire has revealed the secret behind why 'MSD 07' is inscribed on her bat. She claimed that whenever there was a discussion regarding MS Dhoni, she noted the name of the Indian icon somewhere. In a similar vein, she inscribed "MSD 07" on her bat while practicing with her teammates.

Earlier this month, during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 encounter between the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, a photo of Navgire with the writing "MSD 07" on her bat went viral. As UP took the match by three wickets, Navgire scored 53 off 42 balls.

In a video posted on UP Warriorz Twitter handle, Navgire said, “The gear from my sponsor got delayed, so I got some of my old bats from the WPL. When I practice at home in Pune, when we watch live matches or highlights, after practice we sit at the ground, knocking the bat.

Navgire reveals the reason behind inscription of 'MSD' on her bat; WATCH

Have you wondered why Kiran Navgire has 'MSD O7' inscribed on her bat?! 🤔 #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/mbtoFTfF40 — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 15, 2023

The 28-year-old batter continued: “So, before coming to the WPL, I was sitting with my friends after a practice session, and we were discussing about MS Dhoni sir. I was speaking about it him and instinctively wrote ‘MSD 07’ on my bat. I wrote it because whenever I talk or discuss about him, I write down his name somewhere.”

If we talk about UP Warriorz's performance in the current Women's Premier League 2023 so the team is currently sitting at the number three position in the points table and is in a good position to qualify for the tournament's playoffs.

Warriorz lost to Mumbai Indians in their last match by 55 runs and now will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

If we talk about the current scenario of the Women's Premier League 2023 so the Mumbai Indians look in red hot form in the tournament and have become the first team to qualify for WPL's next round.