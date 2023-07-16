WTC 2023-25: India Can Be Dethroned Even After Winning The Series By 2-0, Here's How

The Indian cricket team started things off in dominating fashion in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 and defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica. Young left-hand batsman and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Player of the Match and played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls.

The Indian cricket team is currently placed at the 1st spot in the ICC Test Team rankings

Team India lead the two-match series by a margin of 1-0

Rohit Sharma and Co. are also placed in the top spot in the WTC 2023-25 points table

Here's how India can lose the top spot

(Team India skipper Rohit Sharma while playing a shot in IND vs WI 1st Test / Image: AP)

The Indian cricket team is currently ranked number one in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, however, they can be dethroned from their spot even if they defeat West Indies by a margin of 2-0. The Indian team can be replaced by Australia who is currently squaring off against England in the five-match Ashes 2023 series. The Aussies currently lead the series by 2-1. Team India currently is at 121 rating points whereas the Aussies are right behind India with 116 rating points.

Here are the possible scenarios:

If the Indian cricket team beat West Indies by a margin of 2-0, the Aussies will have to beat England by a minimum margin of 4-1. Team India defeated Windies 1-0: If the second Test between India and West Indies ends in a draw, Pat Cummins and Co. will have to beat England by a minimum margin of 3-1. The Aussies can afford to lose any other game if they want to dethrone India from the top spot in the ICC Rankings.

The second Test of the IND vs WI Test series will be played from July 20, 2023, at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad.