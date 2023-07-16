WTC 2023-25: India Can Be Dethroned Even After Winning The Series By 2-0, Here's How

Quick links:
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AUS BGT 2023 series (Image: BCCI)
The Indian cricket team started things off in dominating fashion in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 and defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica. Young left-hand batsman and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Player of the Match and played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls.
The Indian cricket team is currently ranked number one in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, however, they can be dethroned from their spot even if they defeat West Indies by a margin of 2-0. The Indian team can be replaced by Australia who is currently squaring off against England in the five-match Ashes 2023 series. The Aussies currently lead the series by 2-1. Team India currently is at 121 rating points whereas the Aussies are right behind India with 116 rating points.
The second Test of the IND vs WI Test series will be played from July 20, 2023, at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad.