'I Threw It Up And..': Cameron Green Makes An Interesting Claim About Shubman Gill's Catch

IND vs AUS: The summit clash of the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23 has been struck by a raging debate that has left the cricketing world and the fans divided. This time around it is not the senior pros but two youngsters from either side, Cameron Green and Shubman Gill. India are currently hanging by a thread and it is safe to say that the hopes of an entire country rests on the shoulders of Virat Koli and Ajinkya Rahane followed by Ravindra Jadeja. Pat Cummins' Australia barring a few minor instances have cruised along pretty well in this Test match and are already looking as the potential winners of the World Test Championship 2023 Final at this point.

Just like in the first innings, India opener Shubman Gill looked in an ominous touch and looked to take the attack to the Aussies but he soon fell prey to a peach of a delivery from Aussie pacer Scott Boland who has been grabbing both eyeballs and headlines courtesy of his stellar display of accurate seam bowling. While batting on 18 off 19 deliveries, Gill ended up edging a ball to Cameron Green who was stationed at gully. Green had to stoop low to his left and he exactly did what was required of him to do. With confusion surrounding the dismissal, the decision was referred to the television umpire.

Richard Kettleborough aka the third umpire was bestowed with the task of determining whether or not the ball touched the ground in the process of Green claiming Shubman's catch. After reviewing numerous angles Kettleborough adjudged Gill out. The dismissal left both Gill and Rohit fuming as they believed that the catch was not taken cleanly and Green's fingers were not under the ball. Gill further took to Twitter and questioned the umpire's decision.

Here's what Shubman Gill tweeted

After the end of the day's play, Cameron Green attended a press conference where he was bombarded with questions surrounding the controversial dismissal. The Aussie youngster stayed firm in his belief of claiming the catch cleanly and said that the third umpire had already intervened in the matter.

Here's what Cameron Green said:

I think, at the time I definitely thought I caught it. In the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean, I threw it up and showed no signs of obviously any doubts, and then it was left out for the third umpire and he agreed.

India currently have an uphill task ahead of them and need to chase remaining 280 runs on the final day of this marquee Test match. They are currently 3 wickets down with Virat and Rahane stationed at the crease.