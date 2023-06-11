WTC Final: Shubman Gill Tweets Photo Of Cameron Green's Contentious Catch Amid Controversy

Indian opener Shubman Gill got dismissed in a controversial manner during the final innings of the ongoing World Test Championship summit finale clash at the Oval in England. Australia's Cameron Green took a sensational catch at the slips, which many felt should have been overturned by the TV umpire after Gill contested the on-field decision. The umpire on the ground had given it out.

Shubman Gill's innings was cut short at 18 off 19 balls. The 23-year-old edged a delivery from Scott Boland in the 8th over of India's innings. Chants of 'cheat cheat' erupted after the TV umpire revealed that Gill was certainly out. Australias, however, were seen celebrating the wicket as they are currently ahead in the game after having set a massive target of 444 runs.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, seems to be upset by the decision as he took to his official Twitter handle after the close of play on Day 4 to express disappointment. Gill uploaded a picture of the exact moment where Green can be seen taking the catch. The decision was even debated in the commentary room, where experts agreed that there was inconclusive evidence on the catch.

Former Australian coach Justin Langer, however, termed Green as an "honest bloke" who would never claim a dropped catch. The soft signal, which was removed from the playing conditions ahead of the final, could have gone in India's favour if the on-field umpires had signalled it not out to the TV umpire. The ultimate call was with TV umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged it a fair catch.

Gill was batting well, and his partnership with Rohit Sharma had started to look threatening. Commentating on BBC, Langer felt Green had his giant fingers underneath the ball when he pulled off a one-handed screamer to his left at the gully. The tall all-rounder had dived to his right to take a stunning catch to dismiss Rahane in the first innings. Rahane made 89 in his first Test innings in 18 months.

India is currently 280 runs behind in the game with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane intact at the crease. The veteran stars will resume batting for India on the ultimate day of the WTC Final 2023. India finished at 164/3 at the stumps on Day 4.

Image: Twitter/ICC/Hotstar