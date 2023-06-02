WTC 2023 Final: Decoding India And Australia's Record At The Oval And It's 'shocking'

With only a few days left before the start of the WTC 2023 Final, we exhumed the record books and figured out how both the finalists fared at the designated venue, The Oval. While it is a one-off game where the past does not hold significant value but since the unsaid rule states that the pitch and playing conditions always have a say in the result of the match, therefore, it is mandatory to take into account the previous record. So, in the battle of the odds, let's gauge who has the venue advantage.

As the Oval is situated in England, and has been used as a prevalent venue throughout the existence of cricket, hence, both teams have the experience of playing at the Kennington Oval. Moreover, both teams have also faced the daunting swing bowlers of England during their respective tours. But now as there will be no Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad to deal with, it will be a neutral venue where either team could reign supreme. However, Anderson and Broad were not present two decades back, what used to transpire before them? Here's a complete break down.

India have only pair of wins to show in 87 long years

The Indian team has been playing at The Oval since 1936. They played the first game at the venue on 15th August 1936 but it took 35 years for India to secure their first win at the venue. In all, India have played 14 Test matches at The Oval and have won only 2 games, while facing a defeat in 5 and securing a draw in the remaining 7 games. India's first match at this ground came against England when Maharajah of Vizianagram led the Indian team. But they faced a loss by 9 wickets in that game.

India's first win came in 1971 when Ajit Wadekar's team defeated Ray Illingworth-led England by 4 wickets while chasing 173. The only other win was when Virat Kohli-led India defeated England in September 2021 by 157 runs.

Australia's poor record of 140 years

Australia too have a poor record at Kennington Oval. They are playing at the venue since 1880 and have managed to win only 7 games in 140 years here. Australia have played 38 matches and have won 7 while ending up on the losing side on 17 occasions and securing a draw 14 times. The Aussies' first win came in August 1882 when they defeated England by 7 runs. The Aussies' last win here was in 2015 when Michael Clarke's side defeated Alastair Cook-led England by an innings and 46 runs.

India and Australia at The Oval in their last five games

When we take a look at India's last five matches at The Oval, there is only 1 win for the Men in Blue to show. They have lost three games, while the other one was a draw with England. Australia also have one win in the previous five games. They defeated England by an inning and 46 runs in 2015.

Ind vs Aus: WTC Final 2023

Thus, with both teams having a tough run at the final destination, it can be expected that an even encounter is set to take place from June 7. The Indian fans have been long waiting to witness the team with the eminent Test mace, so Will their wish be granted? Will it prove to be the final where India will end its ICC trophy drought? All to look forward to as the World Test Championship Final is about to begin.