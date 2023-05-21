'Nobody Can Cope With Us': James Anderson Takes A Subtle Dig At Nathan Lyon Ahead Of Ashes

The England cricket team will be up against the Kangaroos in the Ashes series which is all set to commence from June 17, 2023, at the Edgbaston ground of Birmingham. The Australian team will be playing the series just after the World Test Championship final under the leadership of Pat Cummins. However, the English team will also look to regain the Ashes as they last won the series in 2015 and have lost the next three editions of the most famous rivalry.

Ahead of the most famous rivalry in the world, both teams have started to play mind games with each other. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was recently asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Ashes series. While speaking to Cricket Australia Lyon said, "One hundred percent. There you go. There's your headline. I know it is a headline for you guys but in my opinion and my view, every game I play for Australia I am going out there to win it."

READ MORE: Ricky Ponting Reflects On Upcoming Ashes Series And WTC 2023 Finals

Now, England veteran fast bowler James Anderson has indirectly hit back at Nathan Lyon and has said to ESPNcricinfo, "If you look at our team, if we play to the best of our ability with that mindset, I do not think anyone can cope with us. So yes, I think we can win. I feel like if we can keep the same mentality and the same sort of feeling in the dressing room we have had. It is fairly relaxed, we are trying to enjoy ourselves, we are trying to entertain people, take the positive option."

🏆 The Ashes²



Two incredible series to savour this summer 😍



🎫 Get your tickets now! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 16, 2023

Nathan Lyon and James Anderson are two absolute legends of both nations and also know how to win matches for their teams. Anderson has been playing the Ashes series since 2004 and till now in his decorated career has picked 685 wickets in the 179 Test matches he has played for England till now. The veteran is just 15 wickets away from the 700 mark and will also become the first fast bowler in the world to achieve the mark.

READ MORE: English Pacer James Anderson Addresses Concerns Around His Fitness

The Australian cricket team has also performed really well in Test cricket off late and they will also get a chance to read the conditions well as they are all set to clash with Team India in the World Test Championship Final which is all set to begin from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval, London.