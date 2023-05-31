WTC 2023 Final: ICC Choose Dukes Ahead Of Kookaburra For IND Vs AUS Summit Clash

The World Test Championship final is just around the corner. Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League all the focus will be shifted towards the one-off test as India will square off against Australia in what is expected to be a fiery five-match affair at the Oval. The WTC final will commence on 7th June.

WTC final to be played with Duke ball, ICC confirmed

Ahead of this crucial game, ICC has now confirmed that the Duke ball will be used in the WTC final. It could be a tricky test for both set of players to deal with the adversity that Duke ball brings to the plate. It is a hand-stitched ball. The thread of the hand-stitched ball is more prominent and stays longer on the ball. Kookaburra is predominantly a machine-stitched ball. Duke is expected to swing more and scoring runs might be a bit tougher.

Considering the fact that they retained the Ashes back in 2019 in English conditions it might pose an advantage to the Aussie bowlers. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc would be licking their chops as Virat Kohli and Co are now facing a mountain to climb.

Indian spinner Axar Patel claimed the Indian players have been practising with the Duke ball during the IPL and are used to it.

"The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have gotten used to it.

"As I said, we switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have the use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works.

"So that's what we're doing. Since the match is in England, which is different from India, we are planning what lines and lengths will work here. The same thing in practice, we are good to go."

Indian squad for WTC 2023

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav