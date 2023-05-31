WTC Final: Only 4 Indians Make It To Nasser Hussain's Combined IND-AUS XI, Kohli Demoted

Australia and India are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship next week. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, former England cricketer turned commentator Nasser Hussain named his combined India-Australia Test XI. Nasser's XI included seven Australians and only four Indians. The WTC final is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 11, 2023.

The former England captain picked Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami in his combined India-Australia Test XI. Although Nasser named Rohit as the captain of his team, he demoted former India skipper Virat Kohli to No. 5 in the batting lineup. Kohli usually bats at No. 4 in Test cricket for India and plays higher up at No. 3 in white-ball matches. Nasser demoted Kohli in order to accommodate Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at preferred positions.

Nasser Hussain picks only one spinner

Nasser Hussain snubbed Australian star Nathan Lyon and picked Ravichandran Ashwin as the only spinner in his combined India-Australia Test XI. For the all-rounder's spot, he named Australian batter Cameron Green in his team. Nasser included Mohammed Shami as one of the three members of his pace attack, alongside Australian Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Alex Carey managed to take the wicketkeeper's place in Nasser's combined XI.

Nasser, however, mentioned that he would have included Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah on his list had they not been out of the squad from injuries.

"Wicketkeeper is a bit hard because of the injury to Rishabh Pant. I would just have him in straight away, no questions asked, but he's not there. He's injured, unfortunately. India is still trying to work out which one they're going to play, so I'm going to go with Alex Carey as my keeper at seven," Nasser said.

"Mohammed Shami, just so that we can have so many replays of his seam position going down. I would have obviously Jasprit in there if he wasn't injured, but he is so I'm having Shami at 11," he added.

Nasser Hussain's combined India-Australia Test XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mohammad Shami

