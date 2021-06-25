WTC Final 2021 Mace Finds Special Seat Of Its Own On NZ's Flight Back Home; See Picture

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of their commanding win in the WTC Final 2021, the Kiwis became the maiden WTC champions. Notably, this is New Zealand's first ICC title since 2000.

WTC Final 2021: New Zealand provides special seat to Test mace on their flight back home

New Zealand came into the contest as the No. 1 team in the ICC Test rankings. Kane Williamson's men were able to strengthen their position at the top of ICC Test rankings by beating India. The win means that the Blackcaps will take home $1.6 million and have the Test mace in their trophy cabinet.

The Kiwis, who are delighted to finally win an ICC event after coming agonizingly close on several occasions, are treating the coveted Test mace in the best manner possible. So much so, that they have provided a special seat of its own for the Test mace on the flight back to New Zealand. The photo of the same was shared by ICC on its Instagram handle.

India vs New Zealand final highlights - Day 6

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. Kyle Jamieson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his seven wickets in the game.

