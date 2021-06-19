WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Nasty Helmet-shattering Blow From Wagner Bouncer; WATCH

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway with Team India batting first against the all-pace attack of New Zealand. Although openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started India's innings solidly notching up a reasonable 50+ run partnership, the duo were dismissed before the lunch break. However, as soon as the second innings started, Cheteshwar Pujara was unsettled when he was hit hard by a fierce bouncer from Neil Wagner.

Cheteshwar Pujara gets a nasty blow on the helmet off Neil Wagner

As the second session of Day 2 of the WTC Final started, Neil Wagner took Cheteshwar Pujara by surprise as he was hit hard on his helmet, and also the back protection of his helmet fell down. As soon as Pujara was hit by a bouncer, the Indian team physio came onto the ground to check any kind of concussion injury. However, not much damage was done as Pujara decided to continue to bat. However, the right-handed batsman was later dismissed by Trent Boult when he missed an inswinging delivery.

This is a good battle here between Pujara and Wagner... Both are known for unlimited patience in their own crafts.. #INDvsNZ #WTCFinal2021 — ABS (@AbhiBSarda) June 19, 2021

Pujara again starting to put his body upfront for the nation👏👏#WTC2021 — Sai Vivek (@csvivek_1605) June 19, 2021

Wicket!!

Trent Boult returns into the attack and gets a wicket! It is of the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. #WTC2021 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wsa6idhYbf — Cricket Room (@cricketroom_) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik's commentary impresses netizens

During the commentary, Dinesh Karthik brought back the memories of India's heartbreaking World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, however, he added a positive note to the bitter memory. Commenting on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's careful start, Karthik quipped, "India have got more runs here in the first six overs than what they did in the (2019) World Cup semi final."

At another moment, Karthik took a dig at his co-commentator Nasser Hussain while reviewing Rohit Sharma's iconic pull shot. “Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent,” Hussain had said. Responding to Hussain's assessment, Karthik swiped, "Yes, exactly the opposite of you."

(Image Credits: @CricrzyJohns/@BBCTMS/Twitter)