WTC Final: Full Schedule, India & Australia Squads, Match Timing, Live Streaming And More

The ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11 at the Oval in London. India and Australia will face off in this highly anticipated clash. Australia secured the top spot in the WTC 2021–23 standings with a percentage of 66.67% and 152 points, while India secured second place with a percentage of 58.8% and 127 points. In this article, we will take a look at the live streaming and broadcast details along with all the essential information regarding the date, time, venue, and more.

WTC Final: Full squads

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

WTC Final: Match timing

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia is scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

WTC Final: Venue

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia will be held in England. The venue of the summit finale will be The Oval Cricket Ground in Kennington, London.

WTC Final: Live streaming & broadcast details

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on television. Additionally, viewers can access live streaming of the WTC final 2023 through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WTC Final: Match officials

As per the ICC, Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England will be the on-field umpires. England's Richard Kettleborough has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. Richie Richardson of the West Indies has been named the match referee for the WTC final.

Image: BCCI