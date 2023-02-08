WTC Final: ICC Announces Official Dates For World Test Championship 2021-23 Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the dates for the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The ICC has said that the final will be held at England's Oval Stadium from June 7 to 11 with a reserve day in place on June 12. Currently, only India, Australia, and Sri Lanka are in contention to qualify for the final of the competition with India and Australia having the best chance.

WTC Final 2023 date revealed

New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in 2021 after they defeated India by 8 wickets in the final. Australia and India are currently the top-ranked sides in the WTC standings and are favorites to qualify for the final in June this year. India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series in order to ensure a place in the final. Ahead of the series, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia captain Pat Cummins spoke about their country's prospect of qualifying for the WTC final.

“Leading Team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special. We have grown and developed as a team during this competition and to be in with a chance of lifting the Mace at the Oval in June, we know we first need to overcome a tough Australia side," Rohit said.

“There have been so many dramatic moments in Test cricket lately, and there are undoubtedly more to come. I am excited by the prospect of booking our place at the Final and hopefully creating history later in the year," Rohit added.

“The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time,” Pat Cummins said.

“To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final. It’s exciting and has been a goal of ours for a while now. We are confident we can secure a place while here in India after a really strong 12 months. The Final would be a great reward for the players and staff who have done so well," the Australia captain added.

