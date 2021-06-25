WTC Final: Indian Fans Enraged As NZ Media Mocks Virat Kohli's Poor Run Against Jamieson

A renowned sports entertainment website from New Zealand shared a picture on its Instagram handle on Wednesday that is now making Indian cricket fans angry on social media. The post shows a man strapped around his neck like a dog by a woman, who appears to be his partner. The woman in the photo is named New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, while the man is named Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The post is meant to mock Kohli as he was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in both his innings in the final of the World Test Championship. Indian social media users have flooded the comment section of the post with not-so-friendly messages.

The sports website that insulted Virat Kohli on Instagram is followed by some of the superstars of New Zealand cricket, including Kane Williamson and Trent Boult. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the best bowler in the one-off Test as he picked a total of seven wickets in the game. Jamieson picked his IPL teammate Virat Kohli's wicket in both innings. In the first innings of the game, Jamieson dismissed Kohli lbw, while in the second innings, the Indian skipper edged one to the wicket-keeper BJ Watling. Kohli scored 44 runs in his first innings, while he was dismissed for just 13 runs in the second innings.

WTC final

Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing performance with the ball as he picked a total of seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket-haul. Jamieson also dismissed Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in the first innings, and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings to pick wickets of key batsmen at crucial moments, providing New Zealand an upper hand over India.

India had scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India were bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.

