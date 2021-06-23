WTC Final: Rishabh Pant Reveals Reason Behind Being Chirpy On The Field

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has had an explosive start to his international career. The southpaw, who is renowned for his aggressive approach and audacious strokeplay, has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the world and is a vital cog in team India's setup across all formats. At the age of 23, Pant has made waves in the cricketing fraternity by playing sensational match-winning knocks in Tests against Australia and England.

Rishabh Pant wants to enjoy his cricket and have fun

Moreover, the Delhi-based cricketer is also known for his constant chatter from behind the stumps. Pant likes to get under the skin of the batsman by chirping continuously. Recently, Pant revealed the reason behind being chirpy on the field.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on Twitter, Pant said that as children, most start playing cricket because they enjoy the game. He added that when players reach a certain level, they stop enjoying the game due to all kinds of pressures and expectations which is something he has realized over a period of time. The pocket-sized dynamo reckoned that as a cricketer, he just wants to enjoy his cricket. Pant reiterated that he is young and he wants to enjoy his life and have fun. Further elaborating behind his banters on the field, the 23-year old opined that if he can fun in the field, he should have it.

“He is pocket-sized dynamite.”



How big an impact will @BCCI star Rishabh Pant have on the last day of the #WTC21 Final? pic.twitter.com/SaRL1u0cve — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will be instrumental in the second innings despite failing in the first innings of the WTC Final against New Zealand. As the Virat Kohli-led Indian side looks to increase the scoring rate, Pant, who is known for his explosive strokeplay, will look to score quickly and help India take a considerable lead.

