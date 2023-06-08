WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's Frustration With Team India Players Picked Up By Stump Mic-WATCH

Frustration enveloped Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team as their hopes were dashed on the first day of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval. Despite winning the toss in overcast conditions, Rohit Sharma's team failed to capitalize on the summit finale. Adding to the disappointment, the captain lost his composure while setting the field for Ravindra Jadeja and was inadvertently caught on the stump mic expressing his frustration with his teammates.

The incident occurred during the final session of the day when India were desperate to break the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith. Rohit entrusted the ball to Jadeja, hoping that the left-arm spinner would take a wicket. However, Rohit was left seething with anger when a fielder failed to follow his instructions. A fan captured the video of this incident, which quickly spread on social media. Rohit said, "Kya Yar Tum Log…" ("What are you guys doing...").

Despite favorable conditions in the morning session, India's pace bowlers only managed to take three wickets on the first day. Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first did not yield the desired results as the quartet of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur struggled to contain the Australian batsmen during the middle overs. Siraj provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma slammed for leaving out Ashwin

Critics also questioned Rohit's choice to leave out Ashwin from the playing XI, especially since Jadeja, the sole spinner in the team, was finding some assistance from the Oval pitch. However, Rohit Sharma defended the decision, citing considerations of pitch conditions and team combination. As for the match itself, Australia currently holds the upper hand, having amassed 327/3 on the board at stumps on Day 1.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne provided a solid start at the top of the batting order by scoring 43 and 26 runs respectively. After their dismissal, Head and Smith took over the charge and helped Australia finish with a mammoth total on the board. While Smith finished the day with an unbeaten score of 95, Head scored 145 off 156 balls.

