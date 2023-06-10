IND Vs AUS: Green Dismissing Shubman Gill Stirs Controversy, Netizens Blast Third Umpire

IND vs AUS: Just before the tea break on Day 4, Shubman Gill was dismissed in a controversial manner. He had edged a delivery from Scott Boland to slips, where Cameron Green made a spectacular one-handed catch, diving to his left. However, the controversy arose regarding what happened next. Replays produced inconclusive evidence of Green taking a clean catch. It remained unclear whether the ball touched the ground or not.

Ricky Ponting raised this question on the ICC feed, stating that although the ball went into Green's hand about 6-8 inches above the ground, the concern was whether any part of the ball made contact with the ground immediately after completing the catch. Ponting speculated that this could be the reason why Rohit Sharma was arguing with the umpires, and why Gill appeared disappointed.

Ponting continued, saying that although it was clear the ball had carried above the ground, the crucial aspect was whether it rolled over and touched the surface. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a similar viewpoint, stating that the third umpire believed the fingers were underneath the ball, but the key issue was whether the ball rolled over after the catch was completed.

Here's how social media reacted to Gill's dismissal

Rohit Sharma was seen getting furious after looking at the third umpire's decision on the big screen. Meanwhile, former cricketers and netizens alike took to Twitter to share memes and jokes regarding Gill's dismissal in the second innings of the WTC final.

Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill.



Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/t567cvGjub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2023

It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 10, 2023

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing out 🤦 #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/ZTFeGsihpC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 10, 2023

Sunil Gavaskar added during the tea break on Star Sports that when the on-field umpire gives an out decision, the third umpire needs conclusive evidence to overturn it. Shubman Gill has been dismissed for 18 off 19 balls while chasing down a target of 444 runs in the WTC final against Australia.

